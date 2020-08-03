Trump Names Withdrawn Nominee To Acting DOD Policy Role

Law360 (August 3, 2020, 10:22 PM EDT) -- President Donald Trump on Sunday appointed a controversial former general to a Pentagon policy role after his nomination for policy undersecretary stalled, a move legally allowed but widely condemned by Democrats as an "end run" around Congress' authority. Retired Army Brig. Gen. Anthony Tata has been appointed as the "official performing the duties of the deputy undersecretary of defense for policy," the U.S. Department of Defense said, shortly after he withdrew from consideration for the undersecretary's role following controversy over a history of Islamophobic remarks that labeled former President Barack Obama as a terrorist. "He looks forward to continuing to help...

