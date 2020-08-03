Murkowski Says No Supreme Court Confirmation In 2020

Law360 (August 3, 2020, 6:43 PM EDT) -- In the first public break from the Senate majority leader's vow to fill any U.S. Supreme Court vacancy that arises in 2020, Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski has said it's too late in a presidential election year for a high court confirmation. Murkowski, R-Alaska, said she would not support a confirmation if a seat opened at the high court because it would be a "double standard," given Senate Republicans' decision not to consider President Barack Obama's nomination of D.C. Circuit Judge Merrick B. Garland after Justice Antonin Scalia died in February 2016. "When Republicans held off Merrick Garland it was because nine...

