9th Circ. Rejects Forest Service's Wildfire Logging Plan

Law360 (August 3, 2020, 8:07 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit on Monday nixed the U.S. Forest Service's effort to skip conducting an environmental assessment for commercial logging in a northern California forest impacted by fires, finding the government's plan would have much larger impacts than categorical exclusions allow. In a split decision, the circuit court said the agency's authorization of a project that solicited bids from private logging companies to cut down and remove fire-damaged trees up to 200 feet from either side of the road in the Mendocino National Forest would go beyond the public safety concerns invoked by the government. The panel said that, while it...

