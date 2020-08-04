Spain Fights Energy Biz's Efforts To Enforce €64.5M Award

Law360 (August 4, 2020, 9:42 PM EDT) -- Spain has slammed a Dutch renewable energy firm's latest bid to collect a €64.5 million ($71.35 million) arbitral award against the Iberian nation, telling a D.C. federal judge that he shouldn't remove a stay he imposed because his reasons for imposing it haven't changed. Masdar Solar & Wind Cooperatief UA's July 17 motion to lift the stay argues that since an ad hoc annulment committee of the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes has lifted the stay in ICSID, there is no longer a basis for a stay of enforcement in the District of Columbia proceedings, according to Spain's Friday...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS