FCC Rolls Out New Version Of Broadband Speed Test App

Law360 (August 3, 2020, 6:33 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission on Monday unveiled a new app that will allow consumers to test their mobile and Wi-Fi network performance using the newest operating systems for iPhone and Android. The FCC Speed Test app will allow users to test their download and upload speed, latency, jitter and packet loss within their mobile and wireless networks. It will also measure and record metrics like signal strength without compromising the consumer personal data, according to the FCC. The commission said the app was an "integral" part of the agency's Measuring Broadband America program, which keeps the FCC accountable in meeting its...

