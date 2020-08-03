Wonder Bread Delivery Drivers' Collective Gets Disbanded

Law360 (August 3, 2020, 9:16 PM EDT) -- Flowers Foods scored a victory Monday when a Maine federal judge disbanded a collective action accusing the Wonder Bread maker of underpaying drivers, saying the worker behind the suit hadn't done enough to rebut the company's claim that its drivers were exempt from overtime. U.S. District Judge Lance E. Walker granted Flowers' motion to decertify the collective, unswayed by plaintiff Timothy Noll's assertion that the drivers fell outside the scope of an overtime exception to federal wage law because some "may have" had to use their personal cars on the job. Noll, who claimed drivers might have had to use their own...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS