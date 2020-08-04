Atty's Potential Testimony DQ's Him From Malpractice Case

Law360 (August 4, 2020, 9:11 PM EDT) -- A South Carolina federal judge has disqualified an attorney from a malpractice case, as the lawyer will likely need to testify on why his client in the present matter settled related cases after allegations surfaced that the two were involved in a sexual relationship. Because Gregg Meyers will need to testify on the relative strength of the underlying cases and on the legal advice he gave to his client, Parker Meyer, the attorney cannot also serve as Meyer's lawyer in the present malpractice case against attorney Jeffrey Anderson and his namesake firm, U.S. District Judge David C. Norton determined on Monday. Meyer contends...

