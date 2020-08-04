NY's Fire Island Management Suit Sent Back To Green Groups

Law360 (August 4, 2020, 4:46 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge has given environmental groups another chance in their quest to stop the National Park Service from killing deer in New York's Fire Island National Seashore Park, after the U.S. government tried to dismiss the case outright. U.S. District Judge Sandra J. Feuerstein moved in favor of the government on a limited basis on Monday, but gave the Animal Welfare Institute and Wildlife Preserves Inc. until September to amend its complaint against the National Park Service and Fire Island National Seashore for allegedly violating the terms of the deed that gave control of the tract of land...

