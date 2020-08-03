Pa. Pottery Barn Says Restaurant Leaked Sewage Into Store

Law360 (August 3, 2020, 6:53 PM EDT) -- Williams-Sonoma Stores Inc., the parent company of home goods retailer Pottery Barn, claimed in state court Monday that a gourmet burger-and-shakes joint had negligently leaked water and sewage onto Pottery Barn's neighboring premises in a Pittsburgh-area mall. BRGR, Pottery Barn's upstairs neighbor in the upscale Galleria at Mt. Lebanon, allegedly spewed sewage into Pottery Barn starting in September 2018, causing more than $266,000 in cleanup costs, damaged merchandise and lost business, according to the complaint filed in Pennsylvania's Allegheny County Court of Common Pleas. "Defendants were responsible for properly maintaining and/or repairing their premises and the plumbing system on its property/premises,"...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS