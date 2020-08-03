Creditors Say Ultra Petroleum Plan Undervalues Company

Law360 (August 3, 2020, 7:09 PM EDT) -- The unsecured creditors of natural gas producer Ultra Petroleum Corp. have asked a Texas bankruptcy judge to reject the company's Chapter 11 plan, saying it undervalues the company and therefore cuts the money available to creditors by at least $475 million. In a motion filed Saturday, the unsecured creditors committee said the valuation by Ultra investment banker Centerview Partners was "low and flawed," and would both unfairly cram down unsecured claims while bringing a windfall for Ultra's term lenders. "It reflects a flawed analysis, which applies overly conservative and/or unreasonable judgments and assumptions (both those of Centerview and by the debtors'...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS