Calif. Judge Shaves Claims From 'Public Charge' Challenge

Law360 (August 3, 2020, 10:03 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge trimmed claims in a lawsuit brought by California, Maine, Oregon, Pennsylvania and the District of Columbia challenging the Trump administration's "public charge" rule in a Monday order, nixing four of the coalition's six claims against the rule. U.S. District Judge Phyllis J. Hamilton partially granted the government's request to toss the lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's rule that penalized immigrants who used public services, stating that anyone likely to become a "public charge" could be ineligible to change their status to permanent residency or enter the U.S. legally. The order cut claims that the...

