Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Calif. Judge Shaves Claims From 'Public Charge' Challenge

Law360 (August 3, 2020, 10:03 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge trimmed claims in a lawsuit brought by California, Maine, Oregon, Pennsylvania and the District of Columbia challenging the Trump administration's "public charge" rule in a Monday order, nixing four of the coalition's six claims against the rule.

U.S. District Judge Phyllis J. Hamilton partially granted the government's request to toss the lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's rule that penalized immigrants who used public services, stating that anyone likely to become a "public charge" could be ineligible to change their status to permanent residency or enter the U.S. legally.

The order cut claims that the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!