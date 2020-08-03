5th Circ. Says Firm Must Pay $14K For Suit's Fourth Removal

Law360 (August 3, 2020, 7:03 PM EDT) -- A Fifth Circuit panel has told a law firm accused of hoarding settlement proceeds from a malpractice suit that "the fourth time isn't a charm," finding that a Mississippi federal judge correctly fined the firm almost $14,000 for removing its suit from state to federal court four times. In an opinion on Friday, a three-judge appellate panel found that Gilmer Law Firm PLLC and attorneys Barry Wade Gilmer and Matthew Wade Gilmer must pay the fine to McRae Law Firm PLLC for removing the case four times in less than three years without "objectively reasonable ground to believe the removal was...

