US Sues Jewelry Importer For Underpaying Customs Duties

Law360 (August 3, 2020, 7:54 PM EDT) -- A New York jewelry importer-wholesaler was sued by federal prosecutors who announced Monday a settlement in which the company's former president will pay $415,000 and admit his role in a scheme to underpay U.S. customs duties. Monday's settlement order involving Anshul Gandhi, who headed Anaya Gems Inc., was signed by U.S. District Judge Edgardo Ramos and released alongside a civil complaint against the company filed by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York. The complaint was dated Thursday. According to the court documents, Gandhi admitted that Anaya Gems, of Long Island City, New York, routinely and knowingly...

