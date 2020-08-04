Coke Wants 9th Circ. To Ditch False Ad Class Cert

Law360 (August 4, 2020, 1:04 PM EDT) -- Coca-Cola Refreshments USA Inc. is asking the Ninth Circuit to undo a class certification in multidistrict litigation alleging it falsely labels its drinks as having no artificial flavors, saying the classes haven't shown they will be harmed without a court injunction. In an opening brief filed Friday, Coca-Cola told the circuit court that class certification for an injunction class is only appropriate if the plaintiffs can show they expect the sodas' formulation to change to conform to the labeling, or vice versa, but could not trust the labeling without an injunction. The proposed classes in this case can't clear that hurdle,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS