Golden Globes Org Accused Of Hollywood Media Monopoly

Law360 (August 3, 2020, 9:44 PM EDT) -- The Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the nonprofit organization behind the Golden Globes, has monopolized foreign entertainment journalism in Los Angeles by carving up the market for its members and refusing to grant membership to other reporters, according to an antitrust lawsuit filed Monday in California federal court. The HFPA is a nonprofit organization that is exempt from both state and federal taxes and, as such, is required to benefit all foreign entertainment journalists based in Southern California, regardless of whether they are members, according to the complaint filed by Kjersti Flaa, a Norwegian entertainment reporter based in Los Angeles who was...

