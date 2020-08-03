Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Nelson Mullins Sued For Malpractice By Ex-College Head

Law360 (August 3, 2020, 7:36 PM EDT) -- Nelson Mullins and a former partner were hit with a legal malpractice lawsuit on Monday afternoon by the former head of a Michigan community college who says they dropped the ball in his employment dispute with the school, costing him a faculty position and severance pay.

The former chancellor of Oakland Community College, Timothy Meyer, told a D.C. federal court that he retained Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP and onetime partner Raymond D. Cotton three years ago when Meyer was ousted from his position as the school's top official.

Cotton, who left Nelson Mullins this spring, handled executive compensation and employee...

