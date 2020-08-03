Nelson Mullins Sued For Malpractice By Ex-College Head

Law360 (August 3, 2020, 7:36 PM EDT) -- Nelson Mullins and a former partner were hit with a legal malpractice lawsuit on Monday afternoon by the former head of a Michigan community college who says they dropped the ball in his employment dispute with the school, costing him a faculty position and severance pay. The former chancellor of Oakland Community College, Timothy Meyer, told a D.C. federal court that he retained Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP and onetime partner Raymond D. Cotton three years ago when Meyer was ousted from his position as the school's top official. Cotton, who left Nelson Mullins this spring, handled executive compensation and employee...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS