Disney Beats Another 'Inside Out' Copyright Case At 9th Circ.

Law360 (August 3, 2020, 8:12 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit on Monday rejected another copyright lawsuit against Walt Disney Co. over Pixar's animated hit "Inside Out," saying it was acceptable for a trial judge to use "common sense" to dismiss the case without input from experts. Affirming a ruling issued last year, the appeals court shut down a lawsuit filed by Carla Jo Masterson that claimed Disney stole the 2015 blockbuster from her book of poetry and unproduced screenplay. Splitting with a string of recent Ninth Circuit rulings, the panel ruled that the district judge was entitled to toss out the case based on his own assessment of...

