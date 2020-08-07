Neb. Ruling May Squash Consent By Registration Theory

Law360 (August 7, 2020, 4:41 PM EDT) -- Since the U.S. Supreme Court decided Daimler AG v. Bauman,[1] plaintiffs have been finding increasingly creative ways to hale foreign, or out-of-state, corporations into court in forums unrelated to the underlying allegations. But one of the most popular arguments plaintiffs have put forth is also one of the oldest — that a foreign corporation that registers to do business in a state and appoints an agent for service of process has consented to the all-purpose general personal jurisdiction of the courts of that state. Although plaintiffs root this argument in a series of Supreme Court cases that have never been formally...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS