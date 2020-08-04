Kellogg Says Buyers Mischaracterized False-Ad Deal Talks

Law360 (August 4, 2020, 8:33 PM EDT) -- Kellogg hit back at a group of customers claiming the brand refused to help revise their rejected $20 million settlement to resolve claims the company falsely labeled its sugar-loaded cereals, telling a California federal judge that the buyers tried to secure a new deal that was worse for Kellogg. In an opposition to the buyers' motion to enforce the settlement agreement on Monday, Kellogg Sales Co. said that after U.S. District Judge Lucy H. Koh rejected their proposed settlement agreement, the buyers didn't simply offer to settle on the same terms and make the technical changes the judge wanted. The buyers...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS