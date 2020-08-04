Liberty Mutual Ducks Construction Co.'s 'Covered Peril' Claim

Law360 (August 4, 2020, 5:13 PM EDT) -- Liberty Mutual Fire Insurance Co. does not need to cover a construction company's claim for window damage to a skyscraper caused by a subcontractor's welding, the Fifth Circuit has said, finding the policyholders failed to show an excluded construction defect resulted in a "covered peril." In a published opinion Monday, the three-judge panel said a district court correctly ruled that an exception to a policy exclusion would not apply. Liberty's policyholders Balfour Beatty Construction LLC and Milestone Metals Inc. also "forfeited any argument that the policy is ambiguous," the panel said. Balfour was a general contractor of a building in Houston, and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS