Dentons Steers Rideshare Driver Insurer Buckle's $31M Round

Law360 (August 4, 2020, 7:07 PM EDT) -- Dentons-advised Buckle, an insurance provider for Uber and Lyft rideshare drivers, said Tuesday that it raised $31 million in a funding round led by Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP-guided insurance investor HSCM Bermuda and venture capital firm Eos Venture Partners. The Series A funding round comes after Dentons-advised Buckle Agency LLC, which does business as Buckle, announced in June that it had purchased Gateway Insurance Co. Buckle co-founder Marty Young told Law360 in an interview Tuesday that the acquisition made it one of the few insurance technology companies to become an insurance carrier so early in the financing process. Young added...

