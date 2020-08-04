Ex-Denny's Waitress Can't Get OK For Sweeping Wage Suit

Law360 (August 4, 2020, 6:44 PM EDT) -- A federal judge in Miami has declined to greenlight a nationwide class of Denny's servers who allegedly got paid less than minimum wage, saying the former waitress behind the suit hadn't offered enough evidence to justify letting an 8,400-person collective action go forward. U.S. District Judge Donald L. Graham denied a motion for conditional certification on Monday from Lindsay Rafferty, who waitressed for over six years at a Denny's in Akron, Ohio, and claimed that the company paid her and other servers a sub-minimum wage tip credit rate but forced them to do substantial nontipped "sidework." Rafferty, who only offered up...

