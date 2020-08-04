NFL's Antonio Brown Sanctioned In Suit Over Trashed Condo

Law360 (August 4, 2020, 3:11 PM EDT) -- A Miami judge entered a default judgment against former Pittsburgh Steelers' wide receiver Antonio Brown as a sanction for engaging in "intentional delay tactics" and failing to follow court orders in a lawsuit alleging he trashed a luxury condominium. Judge Beatrice Butchko said Brown's failure to comply with orders regarding setting up a deposition and getting new counsel was "willful, deliberate and contumacious." "Defendant's conduct exhibited an intentional delay tactic, a pattern of refusal to follow rules and established a lack of good faith," Judge Butchko said. In addition to entering default judgment against Brown, the judge also struck Brown's counterclaims...

