3 Firms Steer Pair Of Blank-Check IPOs Raising $439M

Law360 (August 4, 2020, 3:06 PM EDT) -- A pair of special-purpose acquisition companies started trading Tuesday after raising a combined $439 million in initial public offerings steered by Kirkland & Ellis LLP, Loeb & Loeb LLP and Maples & Calder. Yucaipa Acquisition Corp. sold 30 million units for $10 apiece to raise $300 million in its IPO, and Health Sciences Acquisitions Corp. 2 raised $139 million by pricing 13.9 million ordinary shares at $10 each. Yucaipa's units opened at $10.02 on the New York Stock Exchange Tuesday, where they are trading under the symbol "YAC.U." Health Sciences 2's units are trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the...

