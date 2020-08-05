Developer Steps Into Tribes' Keystone Pipeline Challenge

Law360 (August 5, 2020, 5:54 PM EDT) -- The TransCanada Keystone Pipeline and its parent corporation have urged a Montana federal court to dismiss claims brought by Montana tribes, after successfully intervening in their case challenging federal approval of pipeline construction across federal lands. The Assiniboine and Sioux Tribes' claims against the government should be dismissed because the court lacks jurisdiction to hear them, the Canadian pipeline company said in a reply on Tuesday, previewing future arguments. The tribes also wrongly challenged actions by federal agencies that are not reviewable under the Administrative Procedure Act because they are not "final agency action," the company said. U.S. Magistrate Judge John...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS