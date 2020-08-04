Hunton Snags Seyfarth Employment Pro In Houston

Law360 (August 4, 2020, 7:46 PM EDT) -- Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP bolstered its ranks in Houston by luring a versatile employment litigator from Seyfarth Shaw LLP who counts wins in ERISA and trade secrets cases among his biggest achievements. Scott Nelson works with employers in all areas of labor and employment law and complements his litigation work with a robust counseling practice. Before joining Hunton, Nelson was a partner at Seyfarth and before that at Baker McKenzie, where he was leader of its domestic U.S. employment counseling and litigation practice. "I get to know my clients really well," he said. "I get to know their business, their industry...

