NY&Co. Parent Lands $20M Stalking Horse Bid For Online Biz

Law360 (August 4, 2020, 5:31 PM EDT) -- The parent company of New York & Co. said Tuesday that it reached a stalking horse agreement that would see Sunrise Brands put in a floor bid of $20 million for its online business, saying the move would keep the e-commerce line alive as the bankrupt retailer plans to close its brick-and-mortar stores. The deal, which is subject to higher bids at auction, would include all of RTW Retailwinds Inc.'s websites, related intellectual property and customer information. Sunrise Brands would assume certain liabilities, such as honoring gift cards issued by the time RTW hit Chapter 11 in New Jersey bankruptcy court...

