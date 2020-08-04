9th Circ. Won't Rethink Remand Of Calif. Climate Suits

Law360 (August 4, 2020, 9:20 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit on Tuesday stood by its ruling that fossil fuel companies will have to face suits brought by several California cities and counties seeking climate change-related infrastructure damages in state court. Chevron Corp. and other energy giants had urged the appeals court to reconsider a three-judge panel's May decision that a lower court correctly held it lacked jurisdiction over the suits brought by the the California counties of Marin, San Mateo and Santa Cruz and the cities of Imperial Beach, Richmond and Santa Cruz. But the Ninth Circuit panel unanimously denied their bid for a panel rehearing Tuesday, while...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS