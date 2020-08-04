7th Circ. Told Chubb Unit Must Cover Lab's $3.3M TCPA Deal

Law360 (August 4, 2020, 9:48 PM EDT) -- Mesa Laboratories Inc. on Tuesday urged the Seventh Circuit to revive its bid to force a Chubb Ltd. unit to cover its $3.3 million class action settlement over unsolicited fax advertisements, saying an Illinois federal judge erroneously found that a policy exclusion for intentional conduct forecloses coverage. In an opening appellate brief, Mesa, which sterilizes medical devices, said U.S. District Judge John Lee got it wrong in January when he concluded that Chubb subsidiary Federal Insurance Co. had no duty to cover Mesa's legal bills in the underlying Telephone Consumer Protection Act suit, which alleged the Lakewood, Colorado-based company faxed thousands of...

