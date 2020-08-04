Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Ill. Judge OKs $588K Deal To End Discriminatory Hiring Row

Law360 (August 4, 2020, 9:05 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge on Tuesday granted final approval to a $588K deal that settles allegations national staffing agency MVP subjected a class of Black workers to discriminatory hiring practices.

U.S. District Judge John Tharp said during a telephone hearing that the agreement among the class, MVP — also known as Personnel Staffing Group LLC — and several other Chicago-area companies that contracted with MVP and were also named in the suit was a fair and reasonable resolution to the litigation.

Settlement discussions persist with just one other company named in the suit, MPS Chicago, but attorneys told Judge Tharp Tuesday that...

