Morgan Lewis Faces $10M Debt Collection Malpractice Suit

Law360 (August 4, 2020, 9:01 PM EDT) -- Morgan Lewis & Bockius LLP allowed a dodgy businessman to "pull a fast one" and avoid millions in financial obligations to investors after the firm's attorneys failed to adequately secure collateral on a deal to resolve the debt, a client has alleged in Pennsylvania state court. Robert Turner says in a complaint filed Monday that a settlement agreement Morgan Lewis hammered out to make good on some $10 million in debts owed by businessman Michael Liberty failed to include language ensuring that investors would actually be able to take ownership of several properties in Maine that Liberty had offered up as...

