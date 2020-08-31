Gov't Contracts Of The Month: Vaccines, Space, AI Research

Law360 (August 31, 2020, 6:09 PM EDT) -- The federal government continued to funnel billions of dollars into the development of COVID-19 vaccines and awarded multibillion-dollar contracts for space launch services in August. In addition, the White House announced that 12 institutes would be built for researching artificial intelligence and quantum information science. Here are Law360's top picks for government contracts awarded for the month, along with details about billion-dollar deals on the horizon. J&J, Moderna Strike Billion-Dollar COVID-19 Vaccine Deals Johnson & Johnson subsidiary Janssen Pharmaceutical kicked off August by striking a $1 billion deal with the U.S. departments of Defense and Health and Human Services to produce...

