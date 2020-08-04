DC Circ. Backs NLRB Decision That Co. Applied Wrong CBA

Law360 (August 4, 2020, 10:20 PM EDT) -- A California port operator violated federal labor law by suspending a unionized watchman per a different union's disciplinary process, the D.C. Circuit said Tuesday, upholding a National Labor Relations Board decision. A unanimous three-judge panel said the labor board had ample evidence to find Long Beach Container Terminal and its collective bargaining representative unilaterally changed the terms of an agreement with the Warehouse, Processing and Distribution Workers' Union ILWU Local 26 by punishing Demetrius Pleas following a fight with another Long Beach worker represented by a different union. Because the company sprung this disciplinary process on Pleas without his union's permission,...

