Gibson Grabs Ex-Skadden Tax Partner For New York Office

Law360 (August 10, 2020, 7:24 PM EDT) -- Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP has announced that a former Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP partner joined the firm's New York office as a partner this month. Pamela Lawrence Endreny will continue advising clients on U.S. and international tax matters, Gibson said in a statement Aug. 4. Her practice encompasses a broad range of tax matters, including public and private mergers and acquisitions, spinoffs, joint ventures, restructurings, financing and capital markets transactions, according to the firm. Endreny also brings experience on matters involving asset managers and private equity funds, the statement said. She has secured private letter rulings from...

