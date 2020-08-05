FTC Will Hold Cos. To Privacy Shield Promises, Chair Says

Law360 (August 5, 2020, 7:27 PM EDT) -- The Federal Trade Commission is ready to go after companies that violate international commitments to protecting transfers of data across the Atlantic, even after Europe's top court invalidated the framework last month, FTC Chairman Joe Simons told lawmakers Wednesday. Companies must continue to abide by Privacy Shield commitments on how they'll handle data, Simons said in a Senate oversight hearing, even after the European Court of Justice court moved to strike down the pact, citing concerns over its failure to protect EU citizens from having their data intercepted by U.S. authorities. "If they don't, that's a problem," Simons said in a...

