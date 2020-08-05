Insurer Beats Worker's Untimely Pollution Claim At 8th Circ.

Law360 (August 5, 2020, 2:18 PM EDT) -- The 8th Circuit has handed Kinsale Insurance Co. a win in a worker's compensation fight, holding that the insurer had no need to indemnify Topp's Mechanical Inc. for a pollution-related injury because it had failed to provide timely notice of a possible claim. In a published opinion filed Tuesday, a three-judge panel ruled that a Nebraska district court correctly held that TMI failed to file a punctual claim to block the policy's pollution exclusion. Kinsale's policy excluded a "pollution incident" unless it was discovered by TMI within seven days and reported to Kinsale in writing within 45 days, but TMI did...

