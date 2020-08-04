Calif. Cities Take Fight Over Pot Delivery To Trial

Law360 (August 4, 2020, 10:21 PM EDT) -- A dispute between a group of California municipalities and the state's Bureau of Cannabis Control will go to trial Thursday in a case that could end up limiting the spread of legalized cannabis businesses in the Golden State. The County of Santa Cruz and a collection of California cities, including Beverly Hills, Temecula and Riverside, are suing the agency over a regulation that allows legal marijuana to be delivered anywhere in the state. They say the regulation clashes with state law, which says individual municipalities can determine whether they will allow commercial cannabis activity within their boundaries. Only the state's legislature...

