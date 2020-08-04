NM Family Says Uber Can't Arbitrate Wrongful Death Suit

Law360 (August 4, 2020, 5:16 PM EDT) -- The estate of a New Mexico man who was shot and killed by an Uber driver in 2019 told a federal judge that the ride-hailing giant can't hide behind its arbitration agreement to duck claims that its scant safety policies led to the man's death. James Porter's parents and the personal representative for his estate fired back at Uber Technologies Inc.'s bid to get a New Mexico federal court to enforce its mandatory arbitration agreement in order to dodge an April 2019 wrongful death suit they filed in New Mexico state court. They said Uber missed its chance to properly remove...

