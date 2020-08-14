Seyfarth Gains West Coast Government Contracts Star

Law360 (August 14, 2020, 8:26 PM EDT) -- In the week since he joined Seyfarth Shaw LLP as a partner in the firm's new Seattle office, government contracts attorney Adam Lasky has hit the ground running. "To say it's been a busy week is a gross understatement," Lasky told Law360 from his home office in Seattle. "It's been a refreshing start." Lasky's move to Seyfarth came just weeks after the firm opened its first office in the Pacific Northwest. "They have a really strong vision for growth of the government contracts practice, especially in areas where I'm looking to focus in, and I was really impressed with that," Lasky...

