Bayer Says Essure Settlement Deal In The Works

Law360 (August 4, 2020, 4:26 PM EDT) -- Citing "good progress" in settlement talks, Bayer AG said it has set aside nearly $1.5 billion to resolve thousands of cases brought by women alleging the company's Essure birth control device was defective and caused injuries. The pharmaceutical giant made the announcement in a Monday press release about its second-quarter earnings, saying it had allocated €1.25 billion ($1.47 billion) for potential settlements. About 27,000 Essure suits are pending in California state court alone, and there are additional cases in other courts across the country. "Discussions on potential settlements in connection with Essure, a medical device offering permanent birth control with a...

