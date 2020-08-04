Neil Young Sues Trump Campaign For Using Songs At Rallies

Law360 (August 4, 2020, 4:38 PM EDT) -- Rock star Neil Young launched a copyright lawsuit in Manhattan federal court Tuesday aimed at blocking President Donald Trump's reelection campaign from playing his songs at rallies, saying he would not let his music be used to support "ignorance and hate." Young, one of many artists who have objected to the use of their music at Trump events, accused the campaign of playing "Rockin' in the Free World" and "Devil's Sidewalk" without proper licenses, including at last month's controversial rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma. "This complaint is not intended to disrespect the rights and opinions of American citizens, who are free to...

