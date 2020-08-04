Weed Fraudster's Plea Bars His Challenge Of 8-Year Sentence

Law360 (August 4, 2020, 6:56 PM EDT) -- The Tenth Circuit declined on Tuesday to hear the appeal of a convicted fraudster in a marijuana-related stock scheme who alleged that he signed a plea agreement due to an ineffective attorney, with the court saying that the agreement waived the right to an appeal. The court said that William Sears, who was sentenced to eight years in prison in February, had waived the right to challenge his conviction if he received a sentence of eight years or less, dooming his attempt to reverse a Colorado trial court ruling that denied his request to withdraw his plea. The plea agreement did...

