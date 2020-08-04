NY Doc Must Face Consumer Fraud Claim In Med Mal Suit

Law360 (August 4, 2020, 9:25 PM EDT) -- A New York state judge has allowed a consumer fraud claim to proceed in a suit accusing a doctor of unnecessarily prescribing a drug to a patient after being paid by the drugmaker, saying the patient adequately alleged that the doctor violated New York's deceptive trade practices act. New York Supreme Court Justice Eileen A. Rakower on Monday rejected Dr. Stephen Newman's motion to dismiss certain claims in a suit accusing the neurologist of negligently prescribing a drug called Zinbryta to patient Pamela Hill in April 2017 to treat her multiple sclerosis, which caused Hill to suffer an MS relapse and...

