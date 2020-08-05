Enviros Say Alaskan Mining Road Was Wrongly Approved

Law360 (August 5, 2020, 6:50 PM EDT) -- Environmental organizations asked an Alaska federal court to vacate environmental permits for a mining road in the state's southern Brooks Range and national park areas, saying government agencies wrongly allowed the 211-mile road project to move forward. Federal agencies violated numerous environmental laws in granting permits for the Ambler Road, a would-be industrial road providing access to the copper and metal mines of the Ambler Mining District, the environmental groups said Tuesday. The Northern Alaska Environmental Center, Alaska Wildlife Alliance and Center for Biological Diversity, among others, asked the court to vacate the permits and halt any further agency action based...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS