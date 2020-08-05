Market Research Firm Strikes $2.25M Deal To End OT Suit

Law360 (August 5, 2020, 5:49 PM EDT) -- Market research firm Information Resources Inc. has agreed to pay $2.25 million to wrap up a proposed class action in California brought by client service managers who claimed they were misclassified as overtime-exempt. U.S. District Judge Jon S. Tigar gave the settlement preliminary approval Tuesday, saying the terms are reasonable and that the parties' plan to distribute the funds strategically among three classes covering 129 IRI employees is a solid one. The proceeds from the deal would go to 77 workers from the Golden State, a Fair Labor Standards Act class of 46 workers outside California, and a hybrid group of...

