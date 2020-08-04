5th Circ. Sinks Age Bias Case Against American Airlines Unit

Law360 (August 4, 2020, 6:59 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit said Tuesday that it won't give two pilots another chance to bring age bias claims against American Airlines' subsidiary Envoy Air, rejecting arguments that Texas labor law barred the district court from permanently tossing the pair's state-based discrimination allegation. Although Texas Labor Code requires accusers to secure clearance from the state's employment watchdog, the Texas Workforce Commission, before bringing a grievance to court, the panel said this rule doesn't interfere with a court's authority to handle the dispute. The requirement is "mandatory but not jurisdictional," the Fifth Circuit said in Tuesday's published decision. Commercial pilot hopefuls John Hinkley and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS