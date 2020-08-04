Drivers Say VW's 'Front Assist' Caused Erratic Braking

Law360 (August 4, 2020, 10:26 PM EDT) -- Volkswagen was hit with a proposed consumer class action in Missouri federal court Tuesday alleging it knowingly sold vehicles with defective collision-avoidance technology that would cause the cars to abruptly brake unnecessarily or completely stall on the road. The drivers alleged that Volkswagen Group of America Inc. failed to tell consumers that certain 2015-2019 Volkswagen vehicles equipped with the so-called front assist feature were predisposed to a manufacturing defect and software coding issues that caused the braking system to suddenly and unexpectedly engage without driver input. Affected vehicles include the Volkswagen Atlas, Jetta, Touareg, Tiguan and Golf models, according to the...

