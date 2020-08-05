10th Circ. OKs Rare Post-Verdict Instruction In Retaliation Suit

Law360 (August 5, 2020, 4:20 PM EDT) -- A split Tenth Circuit affirmed the outcome of a former police officer's retaliation trial and $344,000 judgment Tuesday, which included a rare post-verdict jury instruction by the judge that resulted in a major revision to the damages. The 2-1 decision came in the retaliation case of former West Jordan City, Utah, police officer Aaron Jensen, whose relationship with the city had soured over a period of years before he resigned in 2009. He said the city then maliciously prosecuted him, causing him to lose his next job. In the 2017 trial, the jury returned a verdict in favor of Jensen totaling...

