Union Says 'Remain In Mexico' Policy Hurts Asylum Officers

Law360 (August 4, 2020, 10:04 PM EDT) -- The union that represents U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services employees sided with asylum-seekers challenging the Trump administration's policy to keep them waiting in Mexico, telling the First Circuit on Tuesday that the policy prevents asylum officers from protecting immigrants from persecution. The National Citizenship and Immigration Services Council 119 told the First Circuit that the "Remain in Mexico" policy — or Migrant Protection Protocols, which requires immigrants who come to the U.S. through Mexico to stay there while their asylum applications are processed — forces asylum officers to turn away immigrants seeking to escape persecution in violation of federal law....

