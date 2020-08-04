5th Circ. Lets Westmoreland End Retirees' Health Benefits

Law360 (August 4, 2020, 9:22 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit ruled Tuesday that the bankrupt Westmoreland Coal Co. can modify or revoke its retirees' health benefits, holding that a 1988 amendment to the U.S. Bankruptcy Code overrides a 1992 law designed to protect retired miners from losing these benefits. Citing a similar Eleventh Circuit decision as "persuasive authority," the Fifth Circuit wrote that it considers companies' Coal Act obligations "retiree benefits" that are subject to modification under Section 1114 of the Bankruptcy Code. "Seeing no clear indication that Congress intended to carve out Coal Act obligations from Section 1114's reach, we hold that Section 1114 can apply to...

